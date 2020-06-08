×
Tiger Woods’ nine-win 2000 season

A recap of Tiger Woods’ wins from his 2000 season to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this remarkable year where he had 9 victories and set or tied 27 PGA TOUR records. Woods finished in the top five in 17 of 20 events. His non-adjusted scoring average of 68.17 is the best in golf history, surpassing Byron Nelson's 68.33 unofficial mark of 1945.