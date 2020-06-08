×
June preview from DraftKings

Reid Fowler and DraftKings present a few key statistics to help with your DFS strategy in the first few events of the re-started PGA TOUR Season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Heritage and Travelers Championship, including those players leading in strokes-gained: approach.