Tiger’s next appearance? Brady’s busted britches and Phil’s hellacious seeds

In The Good, Teryn Gregson recaps Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity, where Tiger Woods impressed and left us all wondering where tee it up next, Tom Brady’s pants displayed social distancing and Phil Mickelson enlightened us on his hellacious seeds.