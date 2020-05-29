×
The Captains Club presented by Nationwide

For nearly 50 years, The Captains Club has included Hall of Famers and U.S. Presidents, making an impact on the game while upholding Jack Nicklaus’ vision of the Memorial Tournament. Tune into CBS on Sunday, May 31st from 2:30-3:00 pm.