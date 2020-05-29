×
커미셔너, 모나한과 바너 3세의 깊은 대화

커미셔너, 제이 모나한과 해롤드 바너 3세가 PGA투어 재개를 앞두고 미국내 시위와 사회적 정의에 대한 얘기를 나눴습니다.