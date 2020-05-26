Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods negotiate wager at Capital One’s The Match

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
In Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, Phil Mickelson makes a bet with Tiger Woods that if he can hit Tiger’s golf ball on the green with his approach, Mickelson and teammate Tom Brady will win the hole in their match vs. Woods and Peyton Manning at Medalist Golf Club.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.