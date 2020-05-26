×
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods negotiate wager at Capital One’s The Match

In Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, Phil Mickelson makes a bet with Tiger Woods that if he can hit Tiger’s golf ball on the green with his approach, Mickelson and teammate Tom Brady will win the hole in their match vs. Woods and Peyton Manning at Medalist Golf Club.