Brady, Mickelson and Manning nearly claim $25 million hole-in-one challenge

Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson and Peyton Manning each land their tee shots close on the par-3 16th hole of Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity. Manning’s shot was inches from the pin, which would have awarded $25 million dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts with NFL quarterback Russell Wilson upping the ante giving $100,000 per tee shot inside 12 feet.
