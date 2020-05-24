Peyton Manning birdies No. 4 at Capital One's The Match

|
In the 2020 Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, Peyton Manning lands his tee shot on the green and makes the putt for birdie to win the hole at the par-3 4th hole. The win would get Manning and Tiger Woods to 2 up over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.
