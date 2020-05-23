×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson fan interactions

In the mold of Arnold Palmer, fellow World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson is known as “The People’s Champion” for signing more autographs, dishing out more high-fives and thumbs up to fans than most of his contemporaries during his career on the PGA TOUR.