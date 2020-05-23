Phil Mickelson fan interactions

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
In the mold of Arnold Palmer, fellow World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson is known as “The People’s Champion” for signing more autographs, dishing out more high-fives and thumbs up to fans than most of his contemporaries during his career on the PGA TOUR.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.