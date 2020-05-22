Tiger’s home simulator, Tom Brady’s trash talk and Barkley’s charity challenge

|
In The Good, Teryn Gregson recaps this week in golf, where Tiger Woods is prepping at home in his sick simulator setup for Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity, where he’s teaming up with Peyton Manning, while teammates Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady are already brining the trash talk on Twitter ahead of Sunday’s event and Charles Barkely is getting called out to participate in a bonus charity challenge for The Match.
