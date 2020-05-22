×
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as teammates

On Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup teams, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been mainstays for the U.S. over the past three decades and while they've been rivals in stroke-play competition, the two have grown and appreciation for one another.