×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson swing compilation 1996-2020

Check out the golf swings of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for every year they've competed on the PGA TOUR from 1996 through 2020.