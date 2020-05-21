Capital One's The Match preview

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning come together to go head-to-head at Medalist Golf Club for Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity. The match between these golf and football legends will consist of 9 holes best ball and 9 holes modified alternate shot.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.