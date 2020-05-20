Zac Blair looks at holes designed by First Tee kids

|
Links to Learning also provides a creative way to incorporate art and design into kids’ routines, Zac Blair discusses his love for creativity and sketching and then looks at some hole designs made by children from the First Tee.
