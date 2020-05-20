Scott Stallings stays active with his kids

|
Scott Stallings is now among the fittest players on TOUR after transforming his life and workout regimen, as part of a Links to Learning lesson plan, Stallings helps his kids stay active while they are home during the coronavirus pandemic.
