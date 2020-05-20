×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Scott Stallings stays active with his kids

Scott Stallings is now among the fittest players on TOUR after transforming his life and workout regimen, as part of a Links to Learning lesson plan, Stallings helps his kids stay active while they are home during the coronavirus pandemic.