×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rory McIlroy’s near eagle bunker shot at TaylorMade Driving Relief

In the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match, Rory McIlroy hits his bunker shot on the par-4 16th hole, then concedes the putt for birdie.