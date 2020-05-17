×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rory McIlroy sticks it closest to the pin for the Shot of the Day

In the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match, Rory McIlroy's 121-yard tee shot is closest to the pin to add $1.1 million to his teams total and win the match on the par-3 17th hole. CLICK HERE to donate to organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts.