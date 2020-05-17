Rory McIlroy sticks it closest to the pin for the Shot of the Day

|
In the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match, Rory McIlroy's 121-yard tee shot is closest to the pin to add $1.1 million to his teams total and win the match on the par-3 17th hole. CLICK HERE to donate to organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts.
