McIlroy and DJ take it to the last shot to win TaylorMade Driving Relief

In the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff when it came down to a closest to the pin competition on the 17th hole. CLICK HERE to donate to organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts.