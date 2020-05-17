×
Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson interview after winning TaylorMade Driving Relief

Following a victory in their Four-ball skins match at the 2020 TaylorMade Driving Relief, McIlroy and Johnson talk to Steve Sands from Golf Channel/NBC Sports. CLICK HERE to donate to organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts.