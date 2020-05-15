TaylorMade Driving Relief preview

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
After 66 days without competitive golf Seminole Golf Club will host TaylorMade Driving Relief, a $3 million dollar charity skins match supported by United Health Group to raise money and awareness for organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.