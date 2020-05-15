×
TaylorMade Driving Relief preview

After 66 days without competitive golf Seminole Golf Club will host TaylorMade Driving Relief, a $3 million dollar charity skins match supported by United Health Group to raise money and awareness for organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts.