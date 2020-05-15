DJ & Rory’s Seminole scoop, Larry Fitzgerald spots DJ practicing, JT new video game cover boy

|
In The Good, Teryn Gregson recaps this week in golf, where Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson give us an inside scoop on what to expect from Seminole, Larry Fitzgerald reveals he’s seen Dustin Johnson’s prep first-hand at Michael Jordan’s new course and Justin Thomas debuts as the cover boy for PGA TOUR 2K21.
