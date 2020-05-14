×
Dustin Johnson's fade vs. Rory McIlroy's draw

Ahead of their TaylorMade Driving Relief match vs. Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on May 17, Golf instructor Travis Fulton breaks down the key differences between Dustin Johnson's fade driver swing versus Rory McIlroy's draw driver swing.