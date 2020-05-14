Dustin Johnson's fade vs. Rory McIlroy's draw

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Ahead of their TaylorMade Driving Relief match vs. Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on May 17, Golf instructor Travis Fulton breaks down the key differences between Dustin Johnson's fade driver swing versus Rory McIlroy's draw driver swing.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.