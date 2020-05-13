Larry Fitzgerald Previews TaylorMade Driving Relief Match

|
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald discusses the upcoming skins competition, his experience at Seminole Golf Club and what he has been doing in recent months. On May 17, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy will take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole.
