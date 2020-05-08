Tiger’s running confession, Fowler and Wolff underdogs against McIlroy and DJ

|
In The Good, Teryn Gregson recaps this week in golf, where Tiger Woods confessed running destroyed his body early-career, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff declared themselves the underdogs in the TaylorMade #DrivingRelief match against Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson.
