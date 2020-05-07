The Legend of Byron Nelson

|
As the world of golf celebrates the 75th anniversary of Byron Nelson’s record 18 win season in 1945, which included 11-straight victories, some of the game’s most prevalent names weigh in on the legacy of Lord Byron Nelson in this PGA TOUR special produced in 2002.
