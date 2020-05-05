Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson discuss Taylormade Driving Relief

|
Mike Tirico of NBC Sports talks to McIlroy and Johnson about the May 17th event where they will team up against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for a $3 million dollar charity skins match supported by United Health Group to raise money and awareness for organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts, including the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. The event will take place at Seminole Golf Club.
