Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson discuss Taylormade Driving Relief

Mike Tirico of NBC Sports talks to McIlroy and Johnson about the May 17th event where they will team up against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for a $3 million dollar charity skins match supported by United Health Group to raise money and awareness for organizations leading COVID-19 relief efforts, including the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. The event will take place at Seminole Golf Club.