×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson's fantastic flop-shot in 1995 Shell's Wonderful World of Golf match

In his 1995 Shell's Wonderful World of Golf match vs. Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson hits an incredible flop-shot at the par 5, 14th.