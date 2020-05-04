Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff highlights

|
Oklahoma State University Alums Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff will team up against Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson on May 17 for TaylorMade Driving Relief, a $3 million dollar charity skins match. Fowler has nine professional victories worldwide and Wolff is a 2019 NCAA National Champion and winner of the 2019 3M Open.
