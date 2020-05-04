×
Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff highlights

Oklahoma State University Alums Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff will team up against Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson on May 17 for TaylorMade Driving Relief, a $3 million dollar charity skins match. Fowler has nine professional victories worldwide and Wolff is a 2019 NCAA National Champion and winner of the 2019 3M Open.