×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger’s Ali story, McIlroy’s 7-week hiatus & Koepka’s botched haircut

In The Good, Teryn Gregson recaps the best from this week in golf, where Tiger Woods revealed his funny Muhammad Ali story, Rory McIlroy returned to the range after seven weeks off and Brooks Koepka’s home hair cut didn’t go well.