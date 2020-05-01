Rafa Cabrera Bello stays in the U.S. during coronavirus pandemic

|
Rafa Cabrera Bello talks about why he stayed in the United States with his wife and daughter even though he currently lives in Dubai. Cabrera Bello also has many family memebers still in his home country of Spain which has seen difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic.
