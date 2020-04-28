×
Rory McIlroy talks his "best shot of the year" at THE PLAYERS 2019

Rory McIlroy walks through the 15th hole in the final round at the 2019 PLAYERS Championship, where he called his second shot out of the fairway bunker his "best shot of the year," en route to his victory.