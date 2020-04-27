TOUR Championship announces support of East Lake Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

|
The TOUR Championship has announced its support of the East Lake Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will aim to provide financial assistance to residents within The Villages of East Lake who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The support from the PGA TOUR’s season finale is part of a $3.5 million charitable donation from the 2019 TOUR Championship – a tournament record – to its four primary beneficiaries, which include the East Lake Foundation, Grove Park Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta and the First Tee® of Metro Atlanta.
