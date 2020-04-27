Rahm and Palmer discuss quarantine and COVID-19 charity efforts

|
2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans champions Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm talk about how they are passing the time during quarantine and what they are doing to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic with CBS’ Jim Nantz.
