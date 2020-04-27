Kate and Justin Rose announce Orlando-area chapter of Blessings in Backpack

|
Feeding hungry youth in Greater Orlando is something the Rose family has been committed to since 2009. With 40,000 food-insecure kids in the area, their foundation, the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation, has founded a Blessings in a Backpack chapter in Orlando to help more students with bags of food on the weekends and while schools are closed due to the current COVID-19 emergency.
