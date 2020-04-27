×
Hank Lebioda’s unique challenges during the coronavirus pandemic

Hank Lebioda was diagnosed with Crohn's disease during his freshman year of college, it has been manageable with the right combination of medicine and lifestyle changes but the recent coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges in his process.