Tiger Tales: Leaving a legacy

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Through his TGR Foundation and the Earl Woods Scholarship, Tiger Woods lends a hand off the course to the next generation, having a far-reaching impact to students through education programs focused on STEM subjects to help them pave a path to college and the workforce.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.