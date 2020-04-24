Tiger Tales: A dad

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Once Tiger Woods’ children were old enough to understand their father’s career, his injuries slowed his epic run and that time that gave him perspective on the important things in life. But his two worlds collided when his kids were finally present for what the world had witnessed for years, a major championship win at the 2019 Masters.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.