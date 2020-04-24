×
Tiger Tales: A dad

Once Tiger Woods’ children were old enough to understand their father’s career, his injuries slowed his epic run and that time that gave him perspective on the important things in life. But his two worlds collided when his kids were finally present for what the world had witnessed for years, a major championship win at the 2019 Masters.