Rickie’s mask for charity, Sergio’s TikTok debut and Day’s American accent

In The Good, Teryn Gregson recaps this week in the golf world, where Rickie Fowler helped a little girl give back through her COVID-19 mask campaign, Sergio Garcia made an epic TikTok debut and Jason Day shared his American accent with musician Train.
