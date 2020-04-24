×
Best of Morikawa vs. Ortiz: The Video Game Challenge

Check out the top moments from Collin Morikawa taking on Carlos Ortiz in a video game competition of The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR at TPC Louisiana, home of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. CLICK HERE to get the game.