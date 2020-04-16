Wesley Bryan’s road to recovery

|
After being sidelined due to a shoulder injury, 2017 RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan discusses his recovery on a gameday at his alma mater, the University of South Carolina, where he's spent time building up his game for a return to the PGA TOUR.
