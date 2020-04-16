×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Wesley Bryan’s road to recovery

After being sidelined due to a shoulder injury, 2017 RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan discusses his recovery on a gameday at his alma mater, the University of South Carolina, where he's spent time building up his game for a return to the PGA TOUR.