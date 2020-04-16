×
Wesley Bryan relives his 2017 RBC Heritage victory

Wesley Bryan takes us through his breakthrough PGA TOUR victory at the 2017 RBC Heritage during his rookie season, where he became the first native from South Carolina to win the state's lone TOUR event at Harbour Town Golf Links.