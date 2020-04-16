Graeme McDowell relives 2013 RBC Heritage victory

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Graeme McDowell and caddie Ken Comboy talk to GOLFTV’s Henni Zuel about the Northern Irishman’s second PGA TOUR victory. McDowell recorded a final-round 69 to enter a playoff with Webb Simpson, where McDowell triumphed on the first extra hole at at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.