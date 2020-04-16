×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Graeme McDowell relives 2013 RBC Heritage victory

Graeme McDowell and caddie Ken Comboy talk to GOLFTV’s Henni Zuel about the Northern Irishman’s second PGA TOUR victory. McDowell recorded a final-round 69 to enter a playoff with Webb Simpson, where McDowell triumphed on the first extra hole at at Harbour Town Golf Links.