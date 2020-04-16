Couples vs. Daly | 1999 Shell's Wonderful World of Golf

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
At the Crosswater Club in Sunriver, Oregon, two-time major winner John Daly faced two-time Masters champion Fred Couples in a match. CLICK HERE to check out more Shell's Wonderful World of Golf matches at PGATOURLIVE.COM.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.