A Message to our Fans part 2

To our fans around the world, we know you’re doing what’s necessary right now. Staying connected, working from home, some of you are teaching you kids..maybe learning some new skills yourselves. We know some of you are working the front lines in hospitals and serving in our stores to deliver what others need. We know you miss your families, your friends and enjoying the thing you love. Us? What do we miss the most? YOU. Let’s keep doing what’s necessary now so we can get back into the swing of things, together! CLICK HERE to learn how we can support each other.