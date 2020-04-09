×
Tiger Woods discusses life at home during quarantine

While following the stay-at-home guidelines due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Tiger Woods talks with GOLFTV's Henni Zuel about how he and his kids have been keeping busy, how this time has affected his golf and practice schedule and reflects on some of his favorite Masters memories.