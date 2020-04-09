Jack Nicklaus vs. Sam Snead: 1963 Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
23-year-old Jack Nicklaus battled, then 50 year-old, Sam Snead at Pebble Beach in 1963 in Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf – an 18-hole stroke play competition pitting an established legend against future greatness.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.