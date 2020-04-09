×
Jack Nicklaus vs. Sam Snead: 1963 Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf

23-year-old Jack Nicklaus battled, then 50 year-old, Sam Snead at Pebble Beach in 1963 in Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf – an 18-hole stroke play competition pitting an established legend against future greatness.