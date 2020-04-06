×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sergio Garcia: What are you doing to pass the time?

PGA TOUR players have created special messages for their fans around the world to help inspire others and support charitable efforts helping those in need. Visit pgatour.com/impact for more videos and further information about how we can help do our part and support each other.