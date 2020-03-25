×
First Tee kids surprised by Valspar Championship FootJoy with custom shoes

9-year-old aspiring golfer Panagioti has a growth disorder. He's had eight surgeries. He has different-sized feet, so it's hard to find a pair of golf shoes. Valspar and FootJoy asked him and fellow First Tee participants to design a special pair. Bu