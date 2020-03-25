Billy Horschel helps deliver food in Northeast Florida

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
After THE PLAYERS Championship 2020 was canceled due to the Coronavirus, the PGA TOUR along with Billy Horschel and Sung Kang helped the community by delivering food was to eight distribution centers around northeast Florida including the Sulzbacher
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.