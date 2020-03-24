×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

On this date: Craig Perks' victory at THE PLAYERS 2002

After chipping in for eagle on No. 16 and making birdie on No.17, Craig Perks found himself fighting to save par on the 18th. Perks capped off his tear through the back nine at TPC Sawgrass, holing his chip shot to save par and claim victory at THE PLAYERS Championship 2002 on March 24.