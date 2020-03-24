On this date: Craig Perks' victory at THE PLAYERS 2002

|
After chipping in for eagle on No. 16 and making birdie on No.17, Craig Perks found himself fighting to save par on the 18th. Perks capped off his tear through the back nine at TPC Sawgrass, holing his chip shot to save par and claim victory at THE PLAYERS Championship 2002 on March 24.
